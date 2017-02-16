State GOP chair visits Starkville to talk municipal elections
Donald Trump may have won the White House for the Republican Party, but that victory isn't stopping state party leaders from taking a proactive approach as municipal election season approaches. Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef visited Starkville on Thursday and spoke with the SDN about the party's efforts to retain and expand its foothold across the state.
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb 10
|KiA
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Feb 5
|Jay
|76
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|Jan 28
|Quality of Life
|2
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan '17
|Economy Development
|8
