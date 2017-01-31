Starkville police make arrest in Saturday shooting
The U.S. Marshals Task Force, the Starkville Police Department and the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office arrested Clayton L. Carr of Starkville on Tuesday. He is accused of shooting into an occupied dwelling on Rockhill Road around 9 p.m. last Saturday.
