Starkville man sentenced following 2014 Club Rock shooting

Tobias Coleman, 23, of Starkville, was sentenced Wednesday by Oktibbeha County Circuit Court Judge James T. Kitchens, Jr., for one count of aggravated assault after being found guilty for a March 2014 shooting of another man. Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood announced that Coleman was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with five of those years suspended.

