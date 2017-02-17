Starkville girl makes beauty pageant finals
Madalyn McBride of Starkville was one of the top five contestants at East Mississippi Community College's 2017 Beauty and Beau Pageant. "Madalyn McBride is a dental hygiene major at EMCC," said Susan Monk, the director of public information at EMCC.
