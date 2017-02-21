Starkville aldermen appoint longtime volunteer to school board
Mayor Parker Wiseman twice cast tie-breaking votes Tuesday that ultimately decided who would become the newest member of the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District board. Aldermen split 3-3 before Wiseman's vote selected Melissa Luckett to serve a five-year term on the school board.
