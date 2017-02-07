Spruill, Sistrunk begin campaigns with 2016 donations
Only two candidates running for elected Starkville offices reported raising campaign funds in 2016 in anticipation of this year's municipal election. Tuesday was the deadline for office seekers who accepted contributions or made expenditures "in furtherance of a campaign" last year -- not specifically for 2017's municipal cycle -- and only mayoral candidate Lynn Spruill and Ward 2 alderman candidate Sandra Sistrunk filed reports with City Hall.
