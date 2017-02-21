Spirit of Oktibbeha: Wilkerson's professional roots help Habitat landscaping bloom
Most volunteers are able to contribute a hand or even just money, but one Starkville man was able to translate his professional experience into community service. Wayne Wilkerson, 65, works with Habitat for Humanity in Starkville, helping to design landscapes for homebuilding projects.
