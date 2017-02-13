Spirit of Oktibbeha: Starkville couple shares music with many
Robert and Lucy Phillips have been active in Starkville for decades, promoting music throughout the community for almost 40 years. In January, the Phillips hosted 16 visitors from Nara Prefecture, Japan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb 10
|KiA
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Feb 5
|Jay
|76
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|Jan 28
|Quality of Life
|2
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC