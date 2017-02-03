SPD searching for suspects in aggrava...

SPD searching for suspects in aggravated assault at La Terraza

The Starkville Police Department is investigating an incident involving an aggravated assault that took place at La Terraza restaurant on Thursday. The SPD said in a release that the suspects left without paying for service and struck an employee with a vehicle when leaving the property.

