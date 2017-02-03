SPD searching for suspects in aggravated assault at La Terraza
The Starkville Police Department is investigating an incident involving an aggravated assault that took place at La Terraza restaurant on Thursday. The SPD said in a release that the suspects left without paying for service and struck an employee with a vehicle when leaving the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Sun
|Jay
|76
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Sat
|Choices
|7
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|Jan 28
|Quality of Life
|2
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC