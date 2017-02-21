SOCSD assistant superintendent vying for boss' job
The pool of applicants to succeed Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Superintendent Lewis Holloway includes at least one internal candidate, as Assistant Superintendent for Federal Programs and Operations Toriano Holloway confirmed Thursday he applied for the upcoming vacancy. Little else is known about the applicant pool after Jim Hutto, the McPherson and Jacobson consultant leading the search, declined to comment on the number of resumes received or on potential candidates' educational and employment backgrounds.
