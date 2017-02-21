SMART manager still eyeing Golden Triangle connections
Students and faculty members ride the Starkville-Mississippi State University Area Rapid Transit system bus on the Mississippi State University campus Friday. More than 2 million have ridden SMART buses since Jan. 1, 2014, with 22 percent of those riding routes in the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb 10
|KiA
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Feb 5
|Jay
|76
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|Jan 28
|Quality of Life
|2
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan '17
|OMG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC