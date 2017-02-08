Second Baptist pastors, deacons push back against church trustees over legal fees

Starkville's Second Baptist Church members, from left, Associate Pastor Cornell McGee, Deacon Hobart Weatherspoon, Deacon John Moore, and Associate Pastor Willie Johnson, were among those speaking at a press conference Tuesday where they accused church trustees of more than $94,000 in unauthorized spending of church funds. Photo by: Luisa Porter/Dispatch Staff Second Baptist Church member Janette Self speaks during a press conference at the church on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.