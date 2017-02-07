School board chooses partnership school bond bid

The Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Board of Trustees approved a bid for a $16 million bond toward the Starkville/Mississippi State University partnership school and other district projects in a special called meeting Wednesday. Following an executive session with bond attorney Jim Young, the board voted 4-0, with Assistant Secretary Lee Brand Jr. absent, to approve the bonds at 2.8 percent interest through Robert W. Baird and Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.