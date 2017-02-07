School board chooses partnership school bond bid
The Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Board of Trustees approved a bid for a $16 million bond toward the Starkville/Mississippi State University partnership school and other district projects in a special called meeting Wednesday. Following an executive session with bond attorney Jim Young, the board voted 4-0, with Assistant Secretary Lee Brand Jr. absent, to approve the bonds at 2.8 percent interest through Robert W. Baird and Company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Feb 5
|Jay
|76
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|Jan 28
|Quality of Life
|2
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC