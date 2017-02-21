Sales tax figures mixed in region

Sales tax figures mixed in region

Collections sent to cities this month, for taxes collected in December, were down slightly in Columbus and West Point, but up in Starkville. Likewise, total fiscal year-to-date collections are down -- in West Point more than Columbus -- and up in Starkville.

