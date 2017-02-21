S.M.A.R.T. looks to expand services, upgrade technology
Public transit officials on Tuesday announced preliminary plans for growth at the Starkville Board of Aldermen meeting, which could mean more coverage for many in the city. Mississippi State University Parking and Transit Services director Jeremiah Dumas briefed the Board and public on the growth seen for the Starkville-MSU Area Rapid Transit, or S.M.A.R.T, and discussed future expansion.
