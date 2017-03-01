Peasant chosen as next SOCSD superintendent
Eddie Peasant, an assistant superintendent with the Tupelo School District and former Mississippi Administrator of the Year, will lead the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District beginning July 1. SOCSD trustees voted unanimously to hire Peasant during a special-call board meeting Tuesday. His contract is for four years, and he will make approximately $180,000 annually.
