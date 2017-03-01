Peasant chosen as next SOCSD superint...

Peasant chosen as next SOCSD superintendent

Eddie Peasant, an assistant superintendent with the Tupelo School District and former Mississippi Administrator of the Year, will lead the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District beginning July 1. SOCSD trustees voted unanimously to hire Peasant during a special-call board meeting Tuesday. His contract is for four years, and he will make approximately $180,000 annually.

