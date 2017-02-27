Ole Miss has dirt on Mississippi State and has already shared it with the SEC, per report
Of the eight new charges that have been levied against Ole Miss by the NCAA, one of the most damning is the allegation that a Rebel staffer knew that two boosters payed up to $15,600 in cash to an unnamed "Student-Athlete B." It's the pay-for-play smoking gun that the NCAA spent over four years searching for. Neal McCready of RebelGrove.com is now reporting what was already widely rumored: that "Student-Athlete B" is in fact current Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis, who flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to State in the 11th hour of the 2015 recruiting cycle.
