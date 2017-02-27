Ole Miss has dirt on Mississippi Stat...

Ole Miss has dirt on Mississippi State and has already shared it with the SEC, per report

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Red Cup Rebellion

Of the eight new charges that have been levied against Ole Miss by the NCAA, one of the most damning is the allegation that a Rebel staffer knew that two boosters payed up to $15,600 in cash to an unnamed "Student-Athlete B." It's the pay-for-play smoking gun that the NCAA spent over four years searching for. Neal McCready of RebelGrove.com is now reporting what was already widely rumored: that "Student-Athlete B" is in fact current Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis, who flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to State in the 11th hour of the 2015 recruiting cycle.

