OCH economic impact grows by nearly $10M

A Mississippi Hospital Association report shows OCH Regional Medical Center's economic impact grew by nearly $10 million and payroll impact by $4 million from 2015 to 2016. The study, conducted by the non-profit Kaiser Medicaid State Facts, highlights that OCH had a statewide economic impact of $127.7 million, up from $118 million in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.