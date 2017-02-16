New Starkville road projects draw cri...

New Starkville road projects draw criticism over funding

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Starkville aldermen accepted three Ward 6 roads as public thoroughfares and approved "bare minimum" maintenance projects for them Tuesday but not before board members questioned the fairness of how the city will pay for those fixes and alluded to inappropriate, election-year hijinks. Hendrix, Fannie Dale and Roundhouse roads will soon receive grading and graveling, and similar efforts could be approved for Jessie Road and Treasure Lane once all privately owned right-of-way is deeded to the city.

