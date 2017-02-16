New Starkville road projects draw criticism over funding
Starkville aldermen accepted three Ward 6 roads as public thoroughfares and approved "bare minimum" maintenance projects for them Tuesday but not before board members questioned the fairness of how the city will pay for those fixes and alluded to inappropriate, election-year hijinks. Hendrix, Fannie Dale and Roundhouse roads will soon receive grading and graveling, and similar efforts could be approved for Jessie Road and Treasure Lane once all privately owned right-of-way is deeded to the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb 10
|KiA
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Feb 5
|Jay
|76
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|Jan 28
|Quality of Life
|2
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan '17
|Economy Development
|8
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC