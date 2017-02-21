New Music Trail Guide enhances group experience
Ellen Boles, right, of the Starkville Pilot Club presents a copy of the new Music Trail Guide to Parks and Recreation Director Herman Peters. The guide is now available at the Travis Outlaw Center for checkout to groups using the Music Trail at McKee Park.
