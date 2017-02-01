National Signing Day 2017 wrap-up: Mississippi State Bulldogs
For the fourth time since 2012, it appears that the Mississippi St. Bulldogs is poised to find themselves with a recruiting class ranked in the national Top 25. As it stands, the Bulldogs' class ranks 24th in the country with four four-star players including two who announced their intentions to be in Starkville come the fall on National Signing Day Wednesday. Gay emerges as the top player in Dan Mullen's 2017 class.
