Mullen lands 4-year contract extension
From the perspective of local high school football coaches, Mississippi State football coach Dan Mullen has built a winning program primarily on in-state players. On Monday, MSU announced a four-year extension for Mullen that will run his contract through the 2020 season, which would get Mullen into his 12th season at the helm.
