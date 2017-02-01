Mullen hires English to coach MSU safeties
Mississippi State's defensive coaching staff gained a wealth of experience on Thursday when head coach Dan Mullen announced he had added veteran coach Ron English to guide the safeties. English, who has 20 years of coaching experience at the FBS level, replaces Maurice Linguist, who left the Bulldogs to join the coaching staff at Minnesota last month.
