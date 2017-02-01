MSU's Graham arrested on New Year's Eve
Mississippi State defensive back Jamoral Graham was arrested in Neshoba County on New Year's Eve on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge the Starkville Daily News has learned. Graham is scheduled for a court date on Feb. 27 according to court officials with the Neshoba County Justice Court.
