MSU poetry and song collaboration set for Tuesday
Mississippi State's Department of Music will present its 10th annual poetry and song collaboration program Tuesday evening in the Robert and Freda Harrison Auditorium of the university's Giles Architecture Building. Free to all, the 7:30 p.m. event will conclude with a reception sponsored by Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|16 hr
|Choices
|7
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|Jan 28
|Quality of Life
|2
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC