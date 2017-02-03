MSU poetry and song collaboration set...

MSU poetry and song collaboration set for Tuesday

Mississippi State's Department of Music will present its 10th annual poetry and song collaboration program Tuesday evening in the Robert and Freda Harrison Auditorium of the university's Giles Architecture Building. Free to all, the 7:30 p.m. event will conclude with a reception sponsored by Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity.

