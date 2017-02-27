MSU extends head coach Dan Mullen for 4 years
Mississippi State has extended head football coach Dan Mullen for a four-year extension that will keep him the head coach through the 2020 season. "Dan has brought unprecedented success to Bulldog football and is one of the elite coaches in the country," Athletic Director John Cohen said.
