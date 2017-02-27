Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen gets 4-year extension
Dan Mullen received a four-year contract extension designed to keep him at Mississippi State through 2021, the school announced Monday. Mullen, who has coached the past eight seasons, is the second longest tenured coach in the SEC after Alabama's Nick Saban.
