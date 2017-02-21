MDOT to begin safety improvements on Highway 12 corridor next week
The Mississippi Department of Transportation plans to begin a project next week aimed at increasing safety on Highway 12. Road quality and safety have been hot-button local issues in Oktibbeha County and MDOT plans to address both through an improvement project that will feature a raised median and improved traffic signal technology on the area's busiest state highway. Mississippi Highway Commissioner Mike Tagert, who oversees the northern district, told the SDN about a recent safety audit conducted by MDOT, which shed light on the problems facing Highway 12 in the city of Starkville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb 10
|KiA
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Feb 5
|Jay
|76
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|Jan 28
|Quality of Life
|2
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan '17
|OMG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC