MDOT to begin safety improvements on Highway 12 corridor next week

The Mississippi Department of Transportation plans to begin a project next week aimed at increasing safety on Highway 12. Road quality and safety have been hot-button local issues in Oktibbeha County and MDOT plans to address both through an improvement project that will feature a raised median and improved traffic signal technology on the area's busiest state highway. Mississippi Highway Commissioner Mike Tagert, who oversees the northern district, told the SDN about a recent safety audit conducted by MDOT, which shed light on the problems facing Highway 12 in the city of Starkville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.