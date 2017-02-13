McComb man charged with felony fleeing
A Pike County man has been charged with felony fleeing after he refused to pull over for a Starkville patrolman. On Feb. 9, the Starkville Police Department charged Anthony C. Jones, 22, of McComb, with failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signals, as well as the misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, careless driving, disregard for traffic device and false identifying information.
