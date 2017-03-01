Man nabbed on aggravated assault charge
A Starkville man is behind bars at the Oktibbeha County Jail after he and four other armed suspects allegedly broke into a Louisville Street apartment. Devon C. Riley, 23, faces a felony aggravated assault charge after Starkville Police Department officers and the U.S. Marshal Task Force agents arrested him Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|6 hr
|ACT Drops
|6
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|21 hr
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb 10
|KiA
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Feb 5
|Jay
|76
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC