Man nabbed on aggravated assault charge

Tuesday

A Starkville man is behind bars at the Oktibbeha County Jail after he and four other armed suspects allegedly broke into a Louisville Street apartment. Devon C. Riley, 23, faces a felony aggravated assault charge after Starkville Police Department officers and the U.S. Marshal Task Force agents arrested him Friday.

