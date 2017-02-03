Man convicted in 2014 Club Rock shooting
Tobias Coleman was convicted of shooting another man in the head and ordered to spend 15 years in prison for his role in a 2014 Oktibbeha County nightclub shooting. He was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections -- five years of the sentence were suspended.
