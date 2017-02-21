Large tract near Starkville Academy h...

Large tract near Starkville Academy hits the market

Kay Regimbal, a broker associated with RE/MAX Partners in Starkville, told the SDN on Friday that a 4.45 acre tract located near Starkville Academy on Lynn Lane has already generated interest. The lot - which is listed at $785,000 - is owned by the Josey family, who owns several acres on Lynn Lane.

