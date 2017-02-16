Lady Jackets look to defend state bowling title
The Starkville Lady Yellowjackets are in Jackson Thursday looking to defend their bowling state championship. After bringing the title back to Starkville last year, the Lady Jackets are motivated to do it once again.
