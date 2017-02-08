Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from 21 min ago, titled Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group.
Joe Marshall's Barnes Crossing Automotive Group recently completed the purchase of the Kia franchise on South Gloster Street for an undisclosed price. The Kia dealership joins Barnes Crossing Hyundai Mazda and Barnes Crossing Volkswagen in Tupelo, as well as dealerships in Saltillo, Starkville, Fulton and Ridgeland.
#1 1 hr ago
Another band donation reward?
