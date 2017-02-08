There are on the Newms360.com story from 21 min ago, titled Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Joe Marshall's Barnes Crossing Automotive Group recently completed the purchase of the Kia franchise on South Gloster Street for an undisclosed price. The Kia dealership joins Barnes Crossing Hyundai Mazda and Barnes Crossing Volkswagen in Tupelo, as well as dealerships in Saltillo, Starkville, Fulton and Ridgeland.

