Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day set for April 29
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day for Clay, Oktibbeha and Lowndes counties will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on April 29 at the GTR Landfill in Starkville. West Point Code Enforcement Officer Jeremy Klutts said anyone who wanted to dispose of hazardous household items could bring them to the GTR Landfill, which is located west of Highway 45 A on Old West Point Road in Starkville.
