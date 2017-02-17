Hilton: Patient cost at heart of first-call air transport policy

Representatives of North Mississippi Medical Center's Starkville-based CareFlight ambulatory helicopter program say their services are undercut in Oktibbeha County by a local policy sending flight requests to the University of Mississippi Medical Center's Golden Triangle Regional Airport-based operation. OCH Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Richard Hilton, however, stands by the hospital's decision to institute a first-call request with the Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Agency for UMMC's flight services, saying hospital trustees weighed the financial burden both groups place on patients and passed a policy "in order to obtain minimum out-of-pocket" costs for those in need of air transport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.