Higgins: Columbus development outlook bleak compared to county
Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins speaks during a meeting of the Columbus Kiwanis Club at Lion Hills Center in Columbus on Wednesday. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff Industrial development prospects for the city of Columbus are likely to be few, and while the outlook is more promising in Lowndes County, even those prospects may diminish unless the state adopts a new strategy, Joe Max Higgins said Wednesday.
