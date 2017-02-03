Henderson starts Move to Learn program
The program is funded by the state of Mississippi and the Bowen Foundation, and offers students a chance to stretch and move during class transitions, through a series of five-minute videos, allowing students a break from sitting still all day. "Just any kind of exercise movement in the classroom helps their brain to be able to work," said HWS school nurse Mary Esther Elam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|4 min
|Paperboy Farts
|5
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|Jan 28
|Quality of Life
|2
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC