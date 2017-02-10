GoFundMe drive started for injured St...

GoFundMe drive started for injured Starkville pooch

1 hr ago

Tabbitha and Charlie Jones have a baby on the way, but their 3-year-old Maltese - named Astro - recently fell off the couple's bed and broke his back. Astro was left paralyzed from his chest down, requiring a costly surgery to decompress his spine - to the tune of $4,000.

Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Starkville, MS

