GoFundMe drive started for injured Starkville pooch
Tabbitha and Charlie Jones have a baby on the way, but their 3-year-old Maltese - named Astro - recently fell off the couple's bed and broke his back. Astro was left paralyzed from his chest down, requiring a costly surgery to decompress his spine - to the tune of $4,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
