Felony arrests hit five-year high in ...

Felony arrests hit five-year high in Starkville

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

Felony arrests in Starkville saw a substantial increase in 2016, according to the most recent data from the Starkville Municipal Court. Court officials reported 242 felonies in 2016, which is the highest total in the last five years and a sizable jump from the 190 felony arrests reported in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Area high schools look to prepare students for ... Mon Reality 1
Apt rentals in cotton district Sun Needing to know 1
tameshia shelton (Jul '15) Feb 21 Love Wins 2
News Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group Feb 10 KiA 2
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Feb 5 Jay 76
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
News Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ... Jan '17 Punk Horrid In Lo... 1
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC