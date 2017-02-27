Felony arrests hit five-year high in Starkville
Felony arrests in Starkville saw a substantial increase in 2016, according to the most recent data from the Starkville Municipal Court. Court officials reported 242 felonies in 2016, which is the highest total in the last five years and a sizable jump from the 190 felony arrests reported in 2015.
