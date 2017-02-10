Ensemble to 'reflect and rejoice' with Black History Month concert

In celebration of Black History Month, Mississippi State's 48-member Men of State ensemble will present a "Reflect and Rejoice" program Monday at Starkville's First Baptist Church. Sponsored by MSU's nationally accredited Department of Music, the free 7:30 p.m. event takes place at 106 E. Lampkin St. Featuring spirituals relating to Harriet Tubman's work with the Underground Railroad, the program will be narrated by Men of State members, along with Rev.

