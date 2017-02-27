Emergency crews respond to suspicious...

Emergency crews respond to suspicious package call at Oby's

The Starkville Fire Department, with the help of a hazmat crew, responded to a call involving a suspicious substance at Oby's Cajun Restaurant on Academy Road Tuesday afternoon. SFD Captain Andy Sharp told the SDN an employee at Oby's opened a package and saw something suspicious.

Starkville, MS

