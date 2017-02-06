Editor's View: Local economy needs in...

Editor's View: Local economy needs industrial park ASAP

Starkville, Oktibbeha County and the surrounding area is ripe for growth, but tapping into what would spur that growth has been a problem. It has not been for a lack of effort, though, with plans for a new industrial park at the interchange of Highway 389 and Highway 82 coming closer to fruition each day.

