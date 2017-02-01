Disney artist still calls Starkville home
Andy Harkness, a graduate of Starkville High School, was the art director for the major animated motion picture "Moana," and has had a hand in many Disney classics for over two decades. Moana, the story of a Hawaiian heroine embarking on an epic journey, recently played in theaters around the world, including Starkville's own movie theater.
