Community Calendar for the week of February 19, 2017

Sundays at the Center -- The West Point/Clay County Arts Council hosts Mississippi University for Women choral groups at 2 p.m. at the Louise Campbell Center for the Arts, 235 Commerce St., West Point. Black history event -- A Black History Month celelebration at 7:30 p.m. at Mississippi University for Women's Poindexter Hall features the jazz ensemble and readings by students.

