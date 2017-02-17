Carthage native named Miss Maroon and White 2017
Sydney Ogletree, a freshman Elementary Education major from Carthage, was chosen out of 33 young women to be Miss Maroon and White 2017. The program was held on the Mississippi State University campus on Friday, Feb. 17 in Lee Hall's Bettersworth Auditorium.
