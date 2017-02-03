Butler Snow to discuss legal options for OCH issues

At least one lawyer with the Jackson-based firm Butler Snow will discuss with supervisors Monday what his organization can do to assist Oktibbeha County if the board decides to move forward with a process that could result in the sale or lease of OCH Regional Medical Center. Attorney Sam Keyes confirmed he and possibly another Butler Snow representative will attend the 9 a.m. meeting "to gather information on what the board wants" in terms of legal representation moving forward.

Read more at Commercial Dispatch.