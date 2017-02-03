Butler Snow to discuss legal options ...

Butler Snow to discuss legal options for OCH issues

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

At least one lawyer with the Jackson-based firm Butler Snow will discuss with supervisors Monday what his organization can do to assist Oktibbeha County if the board decides to move forward with a process that could result in the sale or lease of OCH Regional Medical Center. Attorney Sam Keyes confirmed he and possibly another Butler Snow representative will attend the 9 a.m. meeting "to gather information on what the board wants" in terms of legal representation moving forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you 21 hr Choices 7
News Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ... Jan 28 Punk Horrid In Lo... 1
News Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured Jan 28 Quality of Life 2
News EdBuild could cost some local districts Jan 20 OMG 1
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Jan 16 Economy Development 8
News Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill Jan 15 Rod Knox 2
News Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec... Jan 15 Economy 4
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,387 • Total comments across all topics: 278,570,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC