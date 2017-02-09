Atmos stepping up communication efforts with rehab project

Atmos Energy is installing signage in a small swath of Starkville to let residents know of an ongoing $2 million effort replacing aging infrastructure. Although the infrastructure rehabilitation project, which focuses on an area roughly between Gillespie and Scales streets and north of Lampkin Street, began in October, the company recently started ramping up its effort to spread the word about the project, dotting intersections and other right-of-way areas with small billboards explaining contractors' efforts and listing area representatives' contact information for inquiries and complaints.

