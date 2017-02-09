Atmos stepping up communication efforts with rehab project
Atmos Energy is installing signage in a small swath of Starkville to let residents know of an ongoing $2 million effort replacing aging infrastructure. Although the infrastructure rehabilitation project, which focuses on an area roughly between Gillespie and Scales streets and north of Lampkin Street, began in October, the company recently started ramping up its effort to spread the word about the project, dotting intersections and other right-of-way areas with small billboards explaining contractors' efforts and listing area representatives' contact information for inquiries and complaints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|6 hr
|KiA
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Feb 5
|Jay
|76
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|Jan 28
|Quality of Life
|2
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC