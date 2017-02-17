Ask Rufus: The Black Prairie of 1835
The Old West Point Road, west of Columbus and the Tombigbee, passes through the area where the Columbus-Mayhew Road ran in the 1830s. In 1835, the prairie there was described as being "in a cultivated state, and presents to the eye luxuriant fields of cotton and corn."
