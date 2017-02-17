2 MSU employees apply for Turner's school board seat

Outgoing Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Board of Trustees President Jenny Turner's seat is expected to be filled by a Mississippi State University-affiliated resident Tuesday. Melissa Luckett, a project coordinator with the university's Research Curriculum Unit, and Debra Prince, an associate professor with the MSU Department of Counseling, Educational Psychology and Foundations, submitted application letters to the city, a documents request shows.

